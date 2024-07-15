Megan Fox is an actress best known for movies like Jennifer’s Body and Transformers. She is often described as a s*x symbol and is on the covers of several eminent magazines. Fox is a famous personality and gorgeous woman who rocks every style effortlessly. Her red carpet looks breathtaking in one word. Today, we have brought to you her look from the premiere of 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen World. She looked royally stunning in a purple gown. Scroll below for the deets.

She gained recognition with Jennifer’s Body, while her breakthrough movie was 2007’s Transformers. She played the role of Mikaela Banes alongside Shia LeBeouf. Fox reprised her role in the sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which was released in 2009. However, she was heavily slammed for her controversial remarks about director Michael Bay. On the personal front, she was married to Brian Austin Green for a long time, and they share three kids. After divorcing Brian, Megan was in a relationship with music artist Machine Gun Kelly, but things went down south last year as he reportedly cheated on Fox.

However, the couple decided to give their relationship another try before parting ways permanently. They went through counseling, and according to the latest reports, things are going well between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The couple got engaged in 2022. Now, speaking of Fox’s throwback red carpet look, we came across the pictures on social media platform X [formerly Twitter].

The look was from her premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Megan Fox wore a satin off-the-shoulder gown by Donna Karan with a thigh-high slit that displayed her well-toned legs. The gown fell delicately on her curves as she posed for the pictures. She accessorized her outfit with stacked golden bracelets on one hand and nothing else.

Megan Fox wore full coverage foundation base and rose pink blushed cheeks for makeup. She sported a thin liner on her mascara-laden eyes and opted for a bright pink lipstick for the lips. Her long black hair flaunted natural wavy curls falling on her shoulder, framing her beautiful face.

Check out the pictures below:

Megan Fox na Premiere mundial "Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen" (Transformers: A Vingança dos Derrotados) em Tóquio, Japão. 📸 https://t.co/7xZp876uWV pic.twitter.com/J6Chu6GYca — Portal Megan Fox (@PortalMDF) March 20, 2018

