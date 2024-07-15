Bianca Censori left the internet puzzled with her barely there attire on her date with her husband, Kanye West. They were spotted at a movie theatre in Los Angeles. Bianca has always been a hot topic for her explicit clothing. She has left little to the imagination this time, too, with her silver bikini top. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Bianca was reportedly a Yeezy architect who later married Ye after divorcing Kim Kardashian. The former couple share four kids. Kim and Ye’s eldest, North, often hangs out with Bianca. They were also spotted in Japan, where the Yeezy architect was again at the center of discussion for her bold attire. Bianca seems to be unbothered by the negativity and criticism around her outfits. Not to forget that her parents were also furious about how she dressed and accused Ye of forcing her to do so.

According to Page Six’s report, Kanye West and Bianca Censori went on a movie date in Los Angeles. The couple was photographed at Bludso’s BBQ and were going to watch A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn. Bianca wore a teeny-weeny silver bikini top that barely held onto her assets. It was paired with sheer boyshorts. She opted for clear heels and a camouflage print baseball cap. Bianca completed her look by keeping her hair down casually.

Meanwhile, Bianca’s date and her husband, Kanye West, sported black shorts and a grey hoodie. Censori wrapped her arm around when she and Ye arrived at the movie theatre. The pictures are posted on social media, including Instagram, by Whoopsee.

Commenting on the video, one of the users wrote, “They need treatment, urgent.”

Another said, “He has ZERO RESPECT for women!!”

One questioned, “Why she’s accepting dressing like this?!?Is not him 🤷🏻‍♀️IS HERNo man EVER will make me dress like this not even with a gun at my head soooooo SHES JUST ANOTHER.”

Followed by one user saying, “It’s surprising that Kanye himself is always dressed as closed as possible, but Bianca is revealing more and more.”

“Thats sad how man treat her like porno move domination hes showing her daughter bad examplels,” shared one netizen.

One user said, “How vulgar and grotesque!”

Another quipped, “What is she going to wear when he dump her ?”

And, “thats just so sad.”

For the unversed, Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly got married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2022, only a few months after his divorce was finalized from Kim Kardashian.

