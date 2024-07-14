Disha Patani is currently basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD and looking stylish in every look from the Ambani-Merchant wedding. She exuded royalty in her powder blue lehenga at Anant and Radhika’s Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. The actress looked radiant in her outfit, and we could not appreciate her beauty enough. Keep scrolling for more.

Disha has always mesmerized us with her exquisite style and beauty. Her looks from the pre-wedding cruise of the Ambanis were also ravishing and the way she carries herself makes it look so much more bolder. The actress looked dazzling in her white and gold sequin saree with a sparkling golden blouse. She went minimal on accessories for that look and stuck to dewey makeup, hr signature style to complement the glossy ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On July 13, Disha Patani opted for a lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Ashirwad ceremony. The Kalki 2898 AD actress wore a powder blue color lehenga with silver detailing work all over. The blouse was corset-styled with sheer material and a heavily sequined bust. It was held with thin straps in halter neck detailing. The choli featured a plunging neckline, which gave her a very sultry appearance.

The corset choli also had crystal tassels at the bottom, while the ghagra featured bedazzled embroidery. The two-piece was paired with a slim net dupatta with floral detailing. Disha Patani opted for silver jewelry to accessorize her outfit. The actress wore a silver and diamond choker along with a matching bracelet.

For makeup, Disha wore a dewey base and rosy cheeks. She opted for silver metallic shadow for dramatic eye makeup, along with loads of mascara. Lastly, for the lips Patani, chose a neutral shade and for the hair she kept it simple and flaunted her wavy locks framing her face.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the work front, her film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan is running successfully in the theatres.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Exudes Elegance In Her Custom Top & Skirt At Fly Me To The Moon’s Premiere!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News