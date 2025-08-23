Nearly two decades after its debut in 2006, Dexter: Resurrection is enchanting audiences with the continuing saga of Miami’s blood-spatter analyst turned serial killer. Viewers are ready to consume any semblance of familiarity in the guise of Dexter Morgan. After all, the Showtime drama’s premise, a man wrestling with his homicidal urges while maintaining a facade of normalcy, redefined television’s golden age of antiheroes, and many have tried to step into Dexter’s shoes.

One film from 2007 provides a fascinating counterpoint. Kevin Costner’s Mr. Brooks arrived just as Dexter gained cultural traction, bringing a contemporaneous meditation on the darkness that lurks beneath respectability. Here are three reasons this underrated thriller deserves a place on any Dexter fan’s list.

Mr. Brooks (2007)

What do you rate this star studded thriller out of ten? pic.twitter.com/iQwsrmBrJW — Sage O’Hare (@BigShade55) January 10, 2023

1. Kevin Costner Channels a Dark Passenger in the Semblance of Dexter’s Final Bow

Like Michael C. Hall’s character, Earl Brooks (Costner) keeps a double life, balancing a prestigious business operation and family with nightly bloodlust. But Mr. Brooks externalizes this struggle in an unusual way. Instead of an inner monologue, Brooks carries his “dark passenger” in the form of William Hurt’s Marshall, an ever-present alter-ego who urges him toward murder, and like Dexter’s “urges,” propels Brooks to indulge his “habit,” getting him the moniker of the Thumbprint Killer.

The pair’s exchanges play as conversations rather than thoughts, lending a chilling immediacy to the compulsions that drive the killer. The conceit turns psychological tension into something physical and unnerving, culminating in both a hunt for blood and a chase for the hunter.

Me suena a Mr. Brooks con Kevin Costner. pic.twitter.com/EXYAKjiYb5 — Laura Marulanda (@LauraLCMM) May 24, 2023

2. The Mr Brooks Cast Anchors the Mayhem

The Dances With Wolves actor leads with surprising restraint, masking depravity behind sophisticated elegance. Hurt complements him with a serpentine presence that never relents. Together, they create a duet of menace, a criminal mind split into two bodies.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore enters as a relentless detective, replete with intelligence and ferocity, in her pursuit of a killer who always stays two steps ahead. Dane Cook, cast against type as an amateur voyeur blackmailing Brooks, injects volatility into the story. Under the direction of Bruce A. Evans, the ensemble sharpens what could have been a routine thriller into something with weight and menace.

De Demi Moore recomendar Mr Brooks donde, aunque no es protagonista sino secundaria, está estupenda (y es un peliculón). pic.twitter.com/9e8YTiIyUc — Demoniolobo Enjaulado (@EMartn2) January 7, 2025

3. A Thriller That Goes Further Into the Dark

Unlike Dexter’s early seasons, which balanced horror with irony and dark humor, Mr. Brooks embraces a bleaker outlook rooted in surprises and discomfort. Its world is not just about one man’s compulsions but about wealth and power shielding monsters from consequence. Brooks embodies the idea of an admired millionaire who controls public image while feeding his urges in private.

The film strays into horror territory with its staging of violence and the disturbing intimacy of Brooks’ rituals. The absence of moral reassurance leaves the audience unsettled, as though peering into a society that enables predators rather than restrains them.

“I don’t enjoy killing, Mr. Smith. I do it because I’m addicted to it.”

Mr. Brooks pic.twitter.com/T2r1roPMfR — I Love To Talk Film (@ILoveToTalkFilm) August 18, 2025

Watch the Trailer for Mr. Brooks here:

