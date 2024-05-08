Bridgerton Season 4: Nicola Coughlan’s Return Confirmed? But Who Will Lead it, Benedict or Eloise? Here’s Everything We Know- Plot, Cast, Release Date

Members Of the Ton, It looks like we might already have a Season 4 in the works. The wait for Bridgerton Season 3 is almost over. The new season focuses on the love story of Penelope Feathrington and Colin Bridgeton. The Polin fans are through the roof with the excitement of their favorite duo finally getting the stage. It looks like it’s a great day to be a Bridgerton fan because Nicola Coughlan just confirmed that a Bridgerton Season 4 is a go, and she is returning to the show. Ahead of the premiere of Bridgerton 3, here is everything we know about Bridgerton Season 4.

Bridgerton Season 3 Updates

The third season of the popular Shondaland show is already upon us. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s off-screen chemistry is only adding to the show’s buzz. While Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are returning to the series, Phoebe Dynevor has said goodbye to the role.

The highly anticipated Bridgerton Season 3 will come out in two parts, with four episodes dropping simultaneously. Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will be Released on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 will be released on June 13, 2024.

And before you get said about having to wait one more year for a new Bridgerton season, we have some good news straight from Lady Whistledown herself.

Bridgerton Season 4: Nicola Coughlan Returning?

In a new interview, Nicola, the leading lady of Season 3, confirmed that she and Luke Newton have been asked to return for Season 4. While she was quick to reveal that she had no idea about a script, she was excited.

Bridgerton Season 4 Plot: Eloise Or Benedict- The Next Leading Bridgerton?

Following the book series, Benedict Bridgerton, the third brother, should be in line. However, Shonda Rhimes is known to mix things up, so she might choose Eloise to lead the pack. Benedict’s love story with Sophie had already been delayed, so it will make sense to return to him.

However, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is also a frontrunner after playing the main character for several seasons. Eloise’s friendship with Penelope is also at stake in season 3, so her storyline could continue into the next season. To Sir Phillip, With Love, the fifth book in the franchise reintroduces Phillip (Chris Fulton) as he develops a connection with Eloise.

Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and her book, When He Was Wicked, are also worth looking into after the character was recast. With Dodd taking over the role following Ruby Stokes’ departure, Francesca is featured more in season 3, preparing her to be the lead. New Showrunner Jess Brownell did say that the hint about who the lead is in season 4 is towards the end of season 4.

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date

Showrunner Jess Brownell, season 4, began production in April 2024. Filming has not yet begun. She told a news portal, “We don’t know when it’s gonna drop,” Brownell told Refinery29. “We’re still making sure that we write the best possible script that we can before we start production. But we’re thrilled with what we’ve been working on. So hold out hope!”

So, if the show is already in production, there is a good chance that we might get a season 4 towards the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast

Penelope, Colin, Benedict, Eloise, Francesca, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) are expected to return in future episodes.

And new additions will be made to suit the story. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 premiers on.

