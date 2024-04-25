Dearest Gentle Reader, our wallflower is spilling some really wild secrets. Nicola Coughlan stars as Penelope Featherington, and Lady Whistledown just revealed that she and co-star Luke Newton lounged naked while they were filming their s*x scenes for Bridgerton Season 3. Fans have been awaiting the release of Bridgerton 3 for quite a while now, and all this teasing and tidbits have raised the expectations for the show. And Nicola is revealing some really wild new tales from the show.

Bridgerton Season 3 is highly anticipated, and leading lady Nicola has been spilling about what Poiln will be like in Season 3. The much-awaited romance set in the foundation since season 2 of the show will finally come to fruition, with Lady Whistledown getting her own story. Reports have also said that this season might be the steamiest of all, even according to Bridgerton standards.

But shooting intimate scenes can be very daunting, and yes, Nicola was scared, but having to go through that experience with her buddy Luke Newton, made it less scary, according to her. She opened up about having to shoot s*x scenes with Luke and said, “When asked about the rumors of the two lying around in their bare minimum clothing, she replied, “That is true,” adding, “Yeah, so it’s really funny.”It is a testament to the fact that we just got to a point where we were so comfortable together,” she said.

“We’d just finished the big sex scene, the most intense and involved one… and we just felt relieved.” Considering they weren’t dressed in “real clothes,” Coughlan pointed out that logistics also had a part to play. She said they would have exposed themselves to the crew if they had stood up.

The two have also parked dating rumors along the way but maintain that they are just friends. The highly anticipated season will come out in two parts, with four episodes dropping simultaneously. Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will be Released on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 will be released on June 13, 2024.

