Bridgerton Season 3: Shonda Rhimes Cast This Member Within 30 Seconds Of Their Audition; Can You Guess?

Latest gossip from the world of Bridgerton Season 3 piques the ears of the ton! A new season of Bridgerton is around the corner, and creator Shonda Rhimes is spilling the beans about the casting of this iconic Bridgerton character. Shondaland’s matriarch revealed that she cast Golda Rosheuvel for the role of Queen Charlotte in a quick turnaround. And she knew in the first place that Rosheuvel would be the perfect fit. Here’s what went down!

Golda Rosheuvel plays the iconic Queen Charlotte in the hit steamy series Bridgerton. We can’t imagine anyone else playing this one-of-a-kind role, and apparently, Shonda Rhimes had the same thought. Queen Charlotte, aka Rosheuvel, opened up about the casting process.

Golda revealed that she received a call inviting her to audition for the role of Queen Charlotte at Bridgerton. She explained that she was preoccupied with Christmas plans when the opportunity arose. “I said to my partner—now wife—’ Let’s just do this thing like, oh God, okay'” she started, recalling her exasperation.

Recalling her Bridgerton casting date, she said, “We did it in half an hour and 45 minutes. I sent off the first tape thing. I didn’t think anything about it, didn’t care really,” she admitted. And I think it’s because I knew her so well that it was easy. I just ran it off. It was simple:” Rosheuvel then described the moment she heard back about her audition tape.”The week between Christmas and New Year, I got a phone call saying the director loved it. You are going to go to Shonda Rhimes. What’s meant for you is meant for you” replied Hudson.”You know what I mean?” agreed Rosheuvel.”I was like, what, the hell'”

After the clip was posted, Bridgerton Season 3 creator Shonda Rhimes commented and revealed the most surprising part: “It took 30 seconds of seeing@goldarosheuvel’ss audition tape for me to know she was the one. I had never seen anyone inhabit a character so fully!! She is the best.”

The highly anticipated season will come out in two parts, with four episodes dropping simultaneously. Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will be Released on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 will be released on June 13, 2024.

