House of the Dragon has aired yet another gripping episode in the form of ‘Smallfolk.’ The episode was packed with politics, strategies, conspiracies, deaths, and dragons.

After all the action-packed events, things finally look positive for Team Black, as Mysaria and Rhaenyra’s strategy worked. At the same time, they gained a new dragonrider, which could surely change the game. If you are pondering over the ending of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, here is an explanation for you.

Who is the New Dragonrider of Seasmoke?

While Rhaenyra initially thought Steffon Darklyn could claim Seasmoke, as one of his ancestors had Targaryen blood, the plan does not end well, as the dragon turns the knight into ashes. Seasmoke, already restless without a dragonrider, then flies free once again and encounters Addam of Hull.

As we saw in earlier episodes, Addam and his elder brother Alyn are the illegitimate children of Lord Corlys Velaryon, who helped him in the battle of the Stepstones. When Seasmoke encounters Addam, he chooses him as his rider, though the shipwright is initially scared of the dragon. Spectators on the ground watch the two fly together, informing Rhaenyra that Seasmoke has a new rider.

Addam is half Velaryon, a house that has been intermarried with the Targaryens for years. With all the mixing, Addam has some Targaryen blood in him that allows him to bond with a dragon. Now that Team Black has another dragonrider, things are finally looking up for Rhaenyra. As for Seasmoke’s previous rider, Laenor, the show has not confirmed if he is still alive after escaping from Westeros with his lover in Season 1.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Ending Confirms Rhaenyra’s Sexuality

Another surprising twist came at the end of the episode, as Rhaenyra and Mysaria kissed each other, confirming that the Black Queen is bisexual. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between her, Mysaria, and Daemon change in the upcoming episodes. While Rhaenyra’s intimate moment with a woman came as a surprise to many, it was already hinted at back in the first season.

In the initial episodes of Season 1, the relationship between young Rhaenyra and Alicent seemed to be more than just friendship, as they talked about dreaming of running away together. They also had moments of intimacy that weren’t explicitly shown. While things eventually soured between the two, it makes sense that they tried not to hurt each other even when the war began, considering their past.

