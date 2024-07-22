Ever since DreamWorks transformed the vibrant Trolls dolls into a major hit with the film Trolls in 2016, it became a sensational franchise with sequels – Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together. The movie follows a group of joyful trolls who love singing and dancing but are kidnapped by the grumpy ogres known as Bergens. Now, it’s up to two trolls, Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick, and Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake, to rescue their friends and restore their happiness.

The first chapter became a massive hit and grossed $347 million at the box office. Not only this, its soundtrack also gained enormous popularity which was the album’s lead single by Timberlake, Can’t Stop The Feeling! The song eventually went quadruple platinum in the US and won a Grammy Award. Moreover, it played everywhere on the radio, making Trolls a phenomenon.

Here’s how you can watch all the Trolls movies.

Trolls (2016)

The very first chapter of Trolls follow Poppy and Branch’s efforts to rescue other trolls after they’re kidnapped by a Bergen chef, who plans to cook them and serve them to the other Bergens. Their adventure is accompanied by a soundtrack that includes original music and updated versions of hit songs such as Mo Money Mo Problems by Notorious B.I.G. and September by Earth, Wind, & Fire. The story continues as Poppy and Branch look for a way to help their friends. The viewers will hear familiar voices including James Corden, Gwen Stefani, and others. Trolls can be watched on Netflix.

Trolls Holiday (2017) (Television Special)

In the next installment, the plot follows Poppy discovering that the Bergens don’t have any special holidays and decides to introduce them to Troll Holiday to get them into the festive spirit. The original cast reunited for a 30-minute special that aired on NBC in 2017, the day after Thanksgiving. In this movie, the group which is now called Snack Pack, performs popular songs like Holiday by Madonna and Love Train by The O’Jays. Trolls Holiday is available on Netflix.

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Trolls World Tour premiered in April 2020, becoming the first major film to be released during the COVID-19 pandemic in the US. In the sequel, viewers learn that the trolls we know and love are Pop Trolls, but there are other troll nations as well, including Hard Rock Trolls, Country Trolls, and Techno Trolls. During a rave, chaos surrounds when the Hard Rock Trolls attempt to take over the world. Poppy discovers that six magical lyre strings once united these musical tribes. Despite their differences, she is determined to reunite everyone with the help of Branch and the rest of the Snack Pack.

The movie grossed over $100 million within weeks of its release in digital rental sales alone, making it the highest-earning digital release ever. Trolls World Tour can be streamed on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Trolls: Holiday In Harmony (2021) (Television Special)

The next installment stuck to its musical roots, and just like other chapters, Trolls: Holiday in Harmony featured several original songs and a rendition of Sign, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours by Stevie Wonder. In this sequel, the Trolls return for a festive village-wide Secret Santa exchange. While each Troll must buy a gift for someone else, Poppy is excited when she discovers she has drawn Branch’s name, however, Branch seems less thrilled when he finds out that he has to buy a gift for Poppy. Trolls: Holiday in Harmony also expanded its cast, including Kylie Jenner, Carol Burnett, and Travis Scott, voicing new characters. This chapter can be streamed on Hulu.

Trolls Band Together (2023)

For Trolls Band Together, NSYNC reunited to write Better Place. The movie was released on November 17, 2023, and added newcomers to voice characters including Kid Cudi, RuPaul, and Troye Sivan. In this movie, the Trolls return with a hint of inspiration from Timberlake’s real-life music career. When Poppy learns that Branch was once part of a boy band called BoyZone with his brothers, she eagerly plans a family reunion and begins searching for them. Along the way, Poppy discovers she might not be an only child herself, leading her into a whirlwind adventure of her own. Trolls Band Together is available to stream on Netflix.

