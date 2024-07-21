Glen Powell’s Twisters are not just whipping up a storm at the box office but have also stirred up rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Twisters, which hit theatres on July 19, surpassed projected expectations of $50 Million and raked in over $70 M in the domestic opening. The film also scored high with audiences on the opening night per CinemaScore.

CinemaScore gauges the viewer’s reaction to a movie by polling opening night moviegoers in the U.S. and Canada. The movie can range from CinemaScore can range from A+ to F. As we all know, critics and audiences often have diametrically opposing views about a film. It’s a rare occurrence when audiences and movie critics are in agreement about a film.

For instance, Longlegs scored high, with critics debuting with a 100% rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Almost two weeks after its release, the Nicholas Cage film is at a certified fresh 86%. However. audiences were less enthusiastic with their response to the film during opening night. The horror flick deemed the scariest movie in a decade, landed a C+ grade on CinemaScore.

However, Twisters is a hit with both critics and audiences. The standalone sequel to the 1996 film, which received rave reviews, has landed a solid A- on CinemaScore. It’s no A+, but in a year with few films in the A Grade bracket, it’s an impressive feat indeed. Besides Twisters, here’s a list of movies that scored a high grade (A+, A-, or an A) on CinemaScore this year.

Sound Of Hope: The Story Of Possum Trot (2024)- A+ Sight – A If – A Inside Out 2 – A Despicable Me 4 – A Fly Me To The Moon – A- Fall Guy – A- Bad Boys: Ride Or Die – A-

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: How the Reboot will Kick Off Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News