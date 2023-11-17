Trolls Band Together Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Kunal Nayyar, Amy Schumer, Camila Cabello, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan and Eric André.

Director: Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz

What’s Good: Clocking in at under 2 hours, it still maintains a leisurely pace.

What’s Bad: The script is weak, and it doesn’t do justice to the masses who expect abundant nostalgic puns and jokes from the franchise.

Loo Break: Despite being under 100 minutes, you might find yourself needing a couple of breaks. (Speaks volumes, doesn’t it?)

Watch or Not?: Only if you’ve enjoyed the Trolls franchise, but don’t jump in expecting it to be nostalgic entertainment from the previous two films.

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes

Family films typically come across as a bit like eating your vegetables, urging kids with sensible and worthwhile messages about the value of kindness or the importance of staying true to oneself. However, the Trolls franchise diverges from this norm, offering an experience more akin to indulging in M&Ms spiked with liquid LSD. While the new film does carry a message (encouraging one to try their best, noting that perfection is overrated), in all honesty, the characters, themes, and messages merely serve as a backdrop to the glitter and utter whimsy of the narrative.

The storyline unveils fresh dynamics as Poppy and Branch transform into a couple, with Poppy exploring Branch’s past within the boyband, encompassing his four older brothers. The narrative takes a compelling twist when Floyd, one of Branch’s brothers, becomes the focal point of aspiring pop star siblings Velvet and Veneer.

Trolls Band Together Movie Review: Script Analysis

The Trolls franchise is renowned for its plentiful nostalgic puns and jokes, catering to both its young audience and their parents. Nevertheless, the third installment of the franchise stands out as the quirkiest among the trilogy.

In the film directed by Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz, lessons about self-acceptance and the avoidance of perfectionism are woven together. However, the message falls short of striking the perfect chord. The sequences lack the necessary drama, the villains come off as ridiculous, and the musical scenes lack the visual quality to truly captivate. Nonetheless, there is ample opportunity for a psychedelic showcase of vividly animated images accompanied by music, singing, and dancing.

Trolls 3 unmistakably serves as a pretext for an onslaught of boyband jokes, with some dialogues being notably less humorous than others—like the cringe-worthy “Bro bro goin’ solo, YOLO!!!” None of these moments, however, can be classified as vintage entertainment.

Yet, the film revels in its peculiar charm with a candyfloss-colored, trippy vibe. My standout moment of eccentricity occurs during the wedding scene where the Bergen monster Bridget ties the knot, hovering above the aisle in a wedding dress crafted from white helium balloons – reminiscent of a quirky Björk on the red carpet. The balloons burst, unveiling an edgy trouser suit and roller skates beneath. This particular scene was delightfully offbeat. The cheerful tone has become outdated, and the compilation of diverse soundtracks falls short of igniting interest.

Trolls Band Together Movie Review: Star Performance

Former boy band luminary Justin Timberlake lends his charismatic voice once again, building on the success of Trolls World Tour. While his portrayal as the voice actor for Branch lacks noteworthy elements, his playful references to his showbiz history are evident. On the other hand, Kenan Thompson, portraying the wisecracking infant Tiny Diamond, delivers a spirited performance.

Additional talents such as Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse deliver outstanding performances. Notably, among the newcomers, special mention goes to Crimp (Zosia Mamet), the overworked assistant to Velvet and Veneer, who channels her frustrations through a passionate rendition of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

Trolls Band Together Movie Review: Direction, Music

The animation quality in Trolls 3 surpasses that of its predecessors in the Trolls franchise. The director has placed a heightened emphasis on visually captivating and creatively crafted characters, integrating a blend of 2D animation. However, the jokes intermittently hit the mark, and the once cheerful tone feels outdated, suggesting that Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz may be grappling with a shortage of fresh ideas.

The musical journey in the film traverses 50 years of pop culture. While the incorporation of popular songs and a touch of grown-up wit adds a layer of sophistication, it contributes to a somewhat formulaic experience for the third installment. The jukebox of rock-along pop classics, coupled with the theme of boy bands, ensures a steady stream of puns delivered in rapid succession.

Trolls Band Together Movie Review: The Last Word

This film, at its best, is passable, deriving its energy from vibrant colors, eccentric characters, and a soundtrack filled with jukebox music. Yet, it lacks enduring qualities that linger in your thoughts after it concludes. For adults, the thrill may primarily come from witnessing their children’s excitement as they immerse themselves in the vividly colored candy landscape of the marshmallow world.

Trolls Band Together releases on 17 November 2023.

