Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are planning to wed at their Los Angeles home. ‘Property Brothers’ host Jonathan recently proposed to the ‘Elf’ star during a family vacation in Scotland and he wanted to pop the question abroad because they plan to have their nuptials at home.

A source told America’s Closer magazine: “He wanted to do the proposal somewhere abroad that was meaningful because everything else is going to be in Los Angeles. They probably get married at their home since it’s so special to them.”

Zooey Deschanel’s daughter Elsie, eight, and six-year-old son Charlie – who she had with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, 51 – played a role in organising the special moment.

Zooey Deschanel, 43, and Jonathan Scott, 45, first met when they were filming an episode of James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

The pair were then spotted holding hands the following month, one week after Zooey revealed she was splitting from Jacob, who she married in 2015.

They confirmed their romance in October 2019 when they shared a kiss during a taping of ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

The couple bought a home together in 2020 for $9.5 million and completed renovations on the five-bedroom Georgian revival two years later.

Before getting wed to Jacob, Zooey was married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, 47, from whom she split in 2012 after a three-year marriage.

Jonathan was previously married to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully.

