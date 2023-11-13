BTS: Yet To Come Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook

Director: Oh Yoon Dong

Watch or Not?: This movie is an ode to BTS’ love for ARMY and reflects their years-long journey and how far they have come. If you are either a fan or a music buff, watch this movie!

Language: Korean

Available On: Prime Video

Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes

BTS: Yet To Come Movie Review: What’s It About?

BTS: Yet To Come marked the seven-member South Korean boy band’s last concert as one group. Why it was a special one? For several reasons. BTS was performing in Busan after a long gap of three years, which also included the COVID-19 Pandemic. You will be surprised to learn that the concert was free as the band promoted Busan’s bid for World EXPO 2030.

The third reason was that two days after the concert, the band announced all its members, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, would enlist themselves in the mandatory military services for their nation. A crowd of over 55,000 people, unaware of the band’s hiatus, sang along with the band, and witnessing it must have been astonishing.

BTS: Yet To Come Movie Review: What’s Good?

It is safe to say that BTS is among the most talented musical groups in the world. The band has broken all language barriers. Moreover, they do not stick to one genre of music and keep switching, highlighting their individual talents. Their lineup was the perfect example of how diverse BTS’ talent is.

The seven members, clad in stunning black and grey outfits, began the concert with their energetic track Mic Drop, which was followed by Run BTS and Run. As they introduced themselves to the audience, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and Jin took the stage to perform a few melodies, including Butterfly, Zero O’Clock, and more. Rappers Suga, RM, and J-Hope then set the stage on fire with UGH! and BTS Cipher Pt3: Killer.

While the band was in the spotlight, ARMYs also ensured to steal the show by continuously cheering for them. The glowing ARMY bombs covered the stadium in the finest shade of purple. Their energy was unmatchable, and they expressed their love for the seven boys in the best way possible.

The endless love between BTS and ARMY was evident through their emotional interactions. While the band members could hold their tears back, ARMYs made sure they were having a great time by cheering for them.

Although concert movies are a bit difficult to capture, BTS: Yet To Come was aesthetically pleasing. From the sets to camera movements, everything was top-notch, needless to mention the performances.

BTS: Yet To Come Movie Review: What’s Bad?

Since it is a concert movie, there is nothing really bad about it. The movie is for BTS ARMYs and rightfully captures why the band is popular across the world. While BTS members have faced many challenges and trolls to reach where they are today, you will understand what the hype is about.

Their talent is limitless, and they are not just singers, rappers, or musicians; they are legit performers. The septet does not miss a beat, and their moves are always in sync and flawless. If the band had performed for a bit longer, it would have been a treat for fans watching them on OTT.

BTS: Yet To Come Movie Review: Highlights

The concert in Busan was an extra special one for Jimin as he was performing in his hometown. Jimin’s zeal to sing and dance was on another level as he performed for his home. Moreover, the Face singer turned 27 only two days ahead of the concert, and his bandmates sang Happy Birthday for him on stage. He was emotional throughout the show.

Another member who was extremely emotional was Jin, as he was the first member to get enlisted for military services, but ARMY did not know it back then. During his last address to the audience, Jin was in tears.

Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter, and more tracks were absolutely breathtaking.

The band members also gave a wholesome shoutout to their background dancers, who worked extremely hard for the show.

Jungkook’s speech was extra emotional as he looked back to his trainee days and revealed that there were times when he wanted to quit, but the rest of the members helped him.

As the seven members wore matching purple hoodie jackets during the final moments of the concert, they promised their fans that they would come back. V held a placard that read, “LOTS OF CHANGES BUT WE’RE STILL US,” reassuring fans about their 2025 comeback.

BTS: Yet To Come Movie Review: Final Thoughts

BTS: Yet To Come concert movie is an emotional ride for the band’s fans. While music buffs might enjoy it for the upbeat songs and a variety of tracks that the band had not performed for years, fans would connect to it as it was the last time they saw the seven members taking the stage to perform.

If you are an ARMY, do not miss this movie. If you have come across BTS and are wondering what the hype is all about, do not miss this movie.

BTS: Yet To Come Trailer

BTS: Yet To Come released on 09th November, 2023, on Prime Video.

Share with us your experience of watching BTS: Yet To Come.

