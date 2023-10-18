With the increasing popularity of their music, the boy band BTS is enjoying massive global fame. Many celebrities across the globe have revealed they are a fan of the band and one among them is none other than wrestler-turned-actor John Cena. John has often mentioned that he is a huge fan of the seven boys and listens to their music. A video of the former wrestler is going viral in which he could be seen admitting his a fan and ARMYs cannot keep calm.

BTS is a K-pop band that debuted in 2013 with seven members: V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Suga. It has been ten years since the band has been making their fans groove to their tracks and has even broken various records, including the first K-pop group to ever bag a Grammy nomination.

Alongside wrestling, John Cena also made a career in acting. In the industry, he is known for being warm and welcoming. He does not shy away from speaking his heart out and is apparently a proud member of BTS fan base. A video of the Peacemaker star is going viral in which he could be seen talking to an audience and admitting that he is a “secret member of the ARMY.”

In the clip, a fan offered John Cena their BTS card featuring J-Hope. The actor obliged and said, “Yes, yes, you can give me your J-Hope BTS card. I’m a secret member of the ARMY. Those who don’t know,” with a comic smile on his face. He quickly put the card in his pocket and made his fans go into a frenzy. The Fast X star surely made the ARMYs’ day with his revelation as they have been reacting to the video with all hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐍 𝐏𝐀𝐆𝐄 ♡ (@bts.4ever9)

An Instagram user joked, “He’s a secret member because…you can’t see him!” while another penned, “Gotta wonder how much BTS merch Cena has…”

A third one wrote, “The way he puts it in his pocket.”

“He is the walking definition of “looks like he could kill you but is a cinnamon roll,” wrote a fourth one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Marvels: Park Seo Joon’s New Poster Stirs Up Fans’ Crazy Theories Ahead Of The Korean Star’s MCU Debut, ‘What If Prince Yan Is One Of The Villains?’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News