Popular singer-actor Rowoon is currently ruling over millions of hearts as his last released K-drama, Destined With You, is garnering a lot of views. However, before making it to the acting world, he had debuted with the boy band SF9 as a vocalist. While the actor enjoys a massive fanbase and gets an immense amount of love from his fans, he once got criticized for admitting not being vaccinated during COVID-19.

After he got caught in a controversy, the idol-actor’s former agency, FNC Entertainment, had to step in to tackle the situation. Even though the actor has left his band, these reports still count as one of the most significant controversies in which the Destined With You actor got caught. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Back in 2021, when Rowoon had interacted with his fans via video call for a fan sign event, SF9 ROWOON’S PHOTO ESSAY [ME, ANOTHER ME], one of them had asked him about his vaccination update, and the actor-singer revealed, “I haven’t had time, so I haven’t gotten vaccinated yet. I heard that when you get the vaccine, you have to rest for a few days. I’ve been getting PCR tests every two days,” creating a lot of fuss and concern among his fans.

Rowoon’s fandom bashed his former agency, FNC Entertainment, for not taking care of their favorite idol. One accused them of making Rowoon overwork and wrote, “It is beyond careless to not get Rowoon vaccinated just bc of a busy schedule. Plan properly. If they cared about his health they would’ve put him first and realized the vaccine can be beneficial. FNC just keeps creating more and more stupid excuses.”

Later, Rowoon’s SF9 agency, FNC Entertainment, stepped in to clear the air and apologize to his fans. They issued a statement that read, “Rowoon had already set up an appointment for vaccination, but because his drama broadcast schedule could not be adjusted, he had not yet been able to get vaccinated. We are currently in the middle of adjusting his work schedule so that he can get vaccinated and he will complete his vaccination as soon as possible.

We hope that there will be no misunderstanding from the select extraction of comments without context from the fan sign event and ask that people refrain from malicious comments.

We regret that this precious time between Rowoon and the fans who love him was degenerated like this, and we apologize for causing concern to those who cherish Rowoon. In future, we will continue to do our best to protect our artists. Thank you.”

Not only Rowoon but a lot of other South Korean celebrities were also leading the headlines for not getting enough time to get vaccinated during COVID-19, which had left their fans concerned about their favorite stars. The idol-actor was last seen with Jo Bo-ah.

What are your thoughts about Rowoon’s vaccination-related controversy? Let us know.

