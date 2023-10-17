The South Korean film Hopeless, starring one of the highest-paid actors, Song Joong-ki, is seemingly facing a lot of trouble in attracting an audience to the theaters. The movie is a neo-noir drama thriller, which marked the comeback of the actor to the big screens and has seemingly failed to impress the audience with its crime and action. Scroll down to learn how the movie has been performing and the reason behind its lower sales of tickets.

Hopeless revolves around a young boy Yeon-gyu, played by Hong Xa Bin, who attempts to escape his hellish reality but ends up meeting Chi-geon, essayed by Song Joong-ki, a gang’s middle boss and life gets entangled in the world of crime. The movie was invited to the Cannes Film Festival and received a lot of praise from the experts.

Song Joong-ki made his comeback to movies after six years as he was busy with his personal life. The Descendants of the Sun actor had a lot of faith in Hopeless, aka Hwaran, and did not charge a penny for starring in it. But, it seems that his star value and faith were not enough for the movie to perform well. As per KBiZoom, the movie saw 31,843 viewers on its opening day, October 11.

After its first weekend in the theaters, the movie managed to attract around 160,000 viewers, which certainly is not a huge number as compared to Love Reset crossing 1 million viewers in 11 days. As of October 16, Hopeless’ real-time ticket reservations stand at 4.8% and its rank has gone down to No. 6 among the movies currently in the theaters in South Korea.

The real audience turnout of Hopeless at CGV in South Korea is at 78%. Compared to Love Reset, aka 30 Days’ 93% and Dr Cheon and Lost Talisman’s 88%, Hopeless is clearly struggling. Several viewers have so far reported the excessive violence and inconsistent character development as the factors behind the movie’s disappointing run in theaters.

Song Joong-ki’s comeback to the silver screen is really underwhelming. However, the Vincenzo star revealed that he is now eyeing overseas projects in the near future.

