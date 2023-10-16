We all fell in love a little bit more with Lee Min-ho after he portrayed the prince charming of our dreams in The King: Eternal Monarch. The Korean star, who is known for his illustrious career boasting critically successful K-dramas such as Boys Over Flowers, City Hunters, and Legend Of The Blue Sea, recently channeled a king avatar yet again and has now shared pictures of the same. Scroll ahead to check out!

If you have been keeping up with K-content, you know Lee Min-ho is one actor who has proven his versatility, taking on distinctive roles from a rich ‘Heir’ (The Inheritors) to a Korean immigrant (Pachinko). We wouldn’t be exaggerating when we say he can be credited for pioneering the mammoth Hallyuwave that has translated into a cultural phenomenon in the present-day scenario.

Lee Min-ho is indeed a force to be reckoned with whose global fame transcends borders, cultures, and languages. It’s debatable if he is the biggest superstar of the current generation, given other Hallyu actors have also propelled their stardom in recent times, but he is undeniably the most charming among the lot. Do not trust us? Check out his latest pics.

Lee Min-ho’s recent outfit will send you on a nostalgic trip back to his The King: Eternal Monarch days when he was romancing Kim Go Eun. The actor was recently in Manila to attend SMDC where he was welcomed by a huge crowd that went bonkers swooning over his good looks. For the event, he was dressed in a tailor-made three-piece suit, oozing his true-blue Hallyu superstar charm in a Black Silk Velvet Blazer featuring white glittering crystals, a crisp jet shirt, and matching trousers teamed with ankle-length leather boots.

For yet another event, Min-ho quickly changed into a royal blue two-piece pant-suit worn over a black shirt, exuding a radiant glow. Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

Meanwhile, on the K-drama front, Lee Min-ho will next appear in ‘Ask The Stars’, also starring Gong Hyo-jin.

For more updates from the Hallyu world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Red Velvet’s Seulgi’s Secret Skincare Ritual Is Out! From Using Toner Instead Of Cleanser To Incorporating Cica Gel On Dry Days, These Tips Can Be Followed By Every Woman With Sensitive Skin Type To Get A Glowing & Flawless Glass Skin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News