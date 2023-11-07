There’s nothing ARMY loves more than a good BTS and Jimmy Fallon collaboration. After the release of his debut album ‘Golden,’ Jungkook is currently on a promotional spree and landed on Fallon’s couch to kick-start the US leg of his promotions, where he made some goofy revelations as he sat for a hearty chat with the talk show host.

Fans have been debating if Jungkook has become bigger than BTS itself as he has surpassed his own group to become the most successful Korean act on Spotify and his single ‘Seven’ now holds the record for the fastest song in history to reach one billion streams on the digital streaming service. Amid the debate, Jungkook has credited his success to both BTS and ARMY.

The Golden maknae of BTS, talking about the incredible titles that he has been bestowed with upon his solo debut, said, “Frankly speaking, I was confident but this is beyond my imagination.” “I am very grateful to ARMY because if it was not for ARMY this wouldn’t be possible,” he added, prompting fans’ to burst into loud cheers. When Jimmy asked the BTS singer what he liked doing when he was not breaking records right, left, and center, he replied, “Pretty ordinary things like normal people. Like, sometimes I spend my whole day in bed or cooking or working out.” He revealed he likes to cook mak-guk-su, which he explained is a kind of noodle. When Jungkook admitted he likes to cook his own pizza but does not like leftovers, Jimmy presented him with New York City’s famous ‘Joey’s Pizza’ and both devoured it on live television.

Moving to the question-answer round, when Jungkook was asked, “What’s the scariest thing in the world,” he answered, “A microwave,” leaving Fallon astonished. When the host recalled Jungkook’s Weverse antics, mentioning how he holds karaoke sessions and cooks on Livestream, it made fans and Jungkook go ROFL. But Jimmy saved the best for the last and added his favorite is the one when Jungkook slept during the live stream, stating how he fell asleep for 45 minutes, and about 6 million people tuned in to watch it. Chronicling the incident, Jungkook said his fans liked it because it was unexpected but it’s a little embarrassing.”

When host Jimmy Fallon reminisced on Jungkook’s 10-year-long journey with BTS, the ‘Standing Next to You’ singer said, “Two things I am most proud of are ‘BTS and ARMY. If not for them, I would never have been what I am today.”

When the host asked whether it was his nickname that inspired the name of his album, Jungkook revealed that ‘golden maknae’ which means the ‘golden youngest’ or the ‘youngest member of the group’ is a term coined for him by RM. “I have a lot of association with this term. When my mom was pregnant, she had a golden dream. If I look back on my journey, it’s very much a golden moment. So when I thought about the title of this album, ‘GOLDEN’ was the only thing that came to mind,” he said.

Jimmy Fallon further said the first half vibe of the album is poppy and fun but in the second half it gets sad, and reacting to the same, Jungkook said that he wanted to be a solo artist who could ace many genres. He also revealed that just like Jimin, he also runs his music by other BTS members since they have been together for a long time. When asked about a potential Golden World Tour, the singer revealed that he wants to do a world tour as a solo artist and while it’s something that’s definitely on his bucket list, he does not feel he has enough songs just yet. “So I want to complement them and add more songs and maybe when I am ready, I can do a tour in full swing,” he added. He also revealed that on November 20th, he is having a concert that will be live-streamed, and he hopes people will look forward to it.

