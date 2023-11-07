BTS’ Jungkook is reaching new heights in his musical career with every passing day. The singer is among the most prominent artists in the world, and he has reached this level with his hard work and teamwork with his bandmates. While his fans always want to know more about their favorite K-pop idol, they must also know that JK is a believer in destiny. Scroll down to learn what his thoughts are on destiny.

JK began his musical career in 2013 alongside his six bandmates: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and V. He was only a teenager when he made his debut and trained for years. Today, Jungkook has made his name big in the music industry across the globe. Apart from his career as BTS’ member, he has also reached success by releasing his solo songs and signing brand endorsement deals. The singer is the global ambassador of Calvin Klein and has sold out many of their ensembles.

While BTS members ensure to stay connected with their fans, they do not share a lot about their personal lives. The K-pop idols refrain from talking about their beliefs, but Jungkook is different. He often speaks his heart out. Once, the Seven singer even revealed that he believes in destiny.

Back in 2019, during a Weverse livestream, Jungkook revealed he is an avid believer of destiny. He added that he thinks every individual’s life is all “planned out.” The K-pop singer said, “First of all, I’ve had a lot of déjà vu dreams. They’re not blurry at all. What I see in my dreams, I see in real life. I’m not lying; I’m telling you the truth… It has happened to me many times.”

Jungkook added that every person’s life and actions are already planned and supported his argument with an example. The Butter singer said that a person might think of changing his own life at some point and then start acting differently. He believes that the change of a person’s move is also planned. In the end, Jungkook added that he thinks his future is already been set.

Well, Jungkook does not shy away from revealing some details about his personal life and choices. Earlier this year, he broke the silence about his religious beliefs. The 26-year-old revealed that he does not follow any religion after his fans were debating if he is Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, or Muslim.

