Despite the Internet’s disapproval of their relationship, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seem to be going strong. Ever since they announced their romance, the two have shared tidbits from their life together. Reports have also suggested that the controversial pairing is quite happy together.

With the holiday season brewing and Christmas right around the corner, celebrities have been planning to celebrate the festivities with their family, friends, and loved ones. Gomez recently talked about how she would spend her holidays, revealing that it includes Blanco and his cooking.

How Will Selena Gomez Celebrate Holidays With Boyfriend Benny Blanco?

The former Disney star told Extra TV that she would celebrate her holidays with her family and boyfriend. “We’re just going to veg out, eat, do nothing,” Gomez disclosed. When asked who would be the one cooking, she responded, “He’ll do that.” The actress also made a quip about her own skills and referenced her popular cooking reality series Selena + Chef.

“I’ve deceived people into thinking I could cook. I can cook certain things well, not everything,” the Only Murders in the Building star remarked. In another conversation with E! News, Gomez further divulged, “I will not be cooking anything. Because I have a very good cook in my house, who’s my boyfriend.” The pop star added that she lets him do all the cooking for a reason. “It’s intimidating cooking with him,” she shared.

Selena Gomez On Spending Time With Half-Sister Gracie

Blanco isn’t the only one Gomez looks forward to spending time with. She is also close to her younger half-sister Gracie and loves hanging out with her. “My sister’s like becoming my best friend. She’s turning 12. She’s just cool. I love her,” the 32-year-old expressed during the chat with Extra TV. Gomez has previously showered love on the young girl, calling her “the best thing in the world.” The Emilia Perez actress claimed she would always remain her favorite human being.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Relationship Timeline

Meanwhile, Gomez and Blanco have been going from strength to strength. Apart from sharing photos together, the two have been gushing about one another in interviews and podcasts. In November, the singer told The Hollywood Reporter that this was the safest she’d ever felt in a relationship. “I see a future with this person,” she stated but pointed out that there was a lot of their equation that people do not get to see because it’s private.

The two first started dating in July 2023, but rumors about their relationship only started circulating towards the end of the year. Gomez then confirmed their romance and said he was “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her. She also gushed about how he is “better than anyone” she has ever been with. For the unversed, Gomez had previously been in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

