The Lord of the Rings is considered one of the greatest film trilogies ever. Based on the work of JRR Tolkien, it was directed by Peter Jackson and featured an ensemble cast of talented actors. From the veteran Christopher Lee to the rising Orlando Bloom, the cast of Middle Earth had it all. It included one actor who embodied himself in the role and ruled over the hearts of the fans worldwide.

Since The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Viggo Mortensen has made himself synonymous with Aragorn. No face can be imagined as the King of Gonor other than Mortensen. His portrayal of the noble ranger-turned-king in the trilogy remains a fan favorite. Middle-earth fans have a reason to rejoice as talks of Viggo reprising his iconic role in The Hunt for Gollum are gaining momentum.

The Hunt for Gollum Producer has talked to Viggo Mortensen about the role of Aragorn in the movie

Philippa Boyens, one of the creative minds behind the original trilogy, recently shared updates about the Hunt for Gollum during an interview with The Playlist. The movie is directed by Andy Serkis, who also plays the role of Gollum. Furthermore, Ian McKellen has already been announced as returning as Gandalf the Grey. In the interview, Boyens revealed that talks regarding having Viggo return are underway.

He revealed that the team, including Serkis and Peter Jackson, is eager to have Mortensen return. However, the decision rests largely on Mortensen’s willingness to return and the quality of the script. “Honestly, that’s entirely going to be up to Viggo, collaboratively, and we are at a very early stage. I’ve spoken to Viggo, Andy [Serkis] has spoken to him, Peter [Jackson] has spoken to him, we’ve all spoken to each other, and honestly, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Aragorn. Still, it will be completely and entirely up to Viggo.”

“I know Andy wants to work with him, but we don’t see this as using A.I. [technology]; this is about digital make-up, and whether Viggo does it or not will entirely depend on how good the script is. And he doesn’t have a script yet. So, to be fair to Viggo, let’s see if we write a good enough role and that he can find enough in it to see that it’s a performance he wants to take on. After that, it’ll be between Viggo and Andy to see how that is achieved,” Boyens revealed.

While Viggo is now 66 years old, the makers and the fans are more than eager to see him return as the noble Ranger. Only time will tell whether whether or not he makes his return.

