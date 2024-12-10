Director Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has created history by bagging two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2025. The nominations were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on December 9, 2024. The movie becomes the first Indian film to have been nominated in the Best Director Category.

All We Imagine As Light Creates History

Apart from Payal Kapadia being nominated in the Best Director Category at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, All We Imagine As Light has also been nominated for the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English language category. The other directors who have been nominated in the Best Director Category at the Golden Globe Awards 2025 include Sean Baker (Anora), Jacques Audiard (Emelia Perez), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) and Edward Berger (The Conclave). According to a news report in Hindustan Times, the movie also received a nomination at the Gotham Awards.

Apart from this, All We Imagine As Light was also named the Best International Film at the New York Films Critics Circle. The Payal Kapadia directorial was furthermore selected as the Best Film Of The Year by the Sight and Sound magazine. Talking about the film, it revolves around the theme of love and loneliness experienced by three women in the busy city of Mumbai.

All We Imagine As Light has been directed and penned by Payal Kapadia and stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabhas, Chhaya Kadam and Hriday Haroon in the lead roles. The movie had earlier also bagged the Gran Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. The movie was, however, not selected by the selection committee in India to represent the nation at the Oscars. The Kiran Rao directorial Laapata Ladies was selected instead which had left the internet divided. The Golden Globe Awards 2025 will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, on January 5, 2025.

