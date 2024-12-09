HBO’s Game of Thrones and its fiery spin-off, House of the Dragon are nothing short of global sensations. Truly, the show has captivated fans like us with epic battles, jaw-dropping twists, and enough dragons to keep things sizzling. Of course, these shows and the upcoming ones have already cemented their place in pop culture, but George R.R. Martin, the mastermind behind it all, comes with some frustrations. Recently, Martin shared his dislike for adaptation changes, especially when they stray from his original vision.

George R.R. Martin Admits His Dislike Of Adaptation Changes

We all know George R.R. Martin isn’t just the guy behind Game of Thrones, he is also a big believer in keeping stories true to their roots. While working on his self-funded short film, The Ugly Chickens, based on a short story by his childhood friend Howard Waldrop, Martin shared his thoughts on adaptations.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted why he only made one change to the story. He said, “Maybe I’m one of the few people in Hollywood who still thinks that when you adapt a work of art, a novel, a short story, you should do a faithful adaptation. [It] annoys me too much because they change things and I don’t think they generally improve them.”

Martin further explained that he’s tired of changes that don’t improve the original. With Michael Cassutt writing the screenplay and Mark Raso directing, Martin ensures The Ugly Chickens stays true to Waldrop’s vision.

George R.R. Martin’s Thoughts On House of the Dragon Change

George R.R. Martin clearly wasn’t thrilled with the changes made in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, especially the infamous Blood and Cheese scene in Season 2. According to Martin, the changes robbed the moment of its emotional punch. That’s why he’s staying true to The Ugly Chickens. The only tweak? Swapping the lead from male to female, making room for Supernatural’s Felicia Day to shine as the fearless professor chasing a legendary bird. Now, that’s how you handle an adaptation, just like old-school ways.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Reacher Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About The Prime Video Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News