George R.R. Martin’s sharp criticism of House of the Dragon finally got a response from HBO Chief. The acclaimed author, on whose book the fantasy drama is based, expressed his disappointment about portraying specific scenes and arcs in the show, particularly in the second season.

When the second season of House of the Dragon aired this summer, Martin frequently posted about his issues with the show on his blog, Not a Blog. Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max, addressed Martin’s criticism on November 12th.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys Says ‘Marriages Can Be Difficult’ on George R.R. Martin’s Criticism of House of the Dragon

During HBO’s 2025 preview event, Casey Bloys opened up about Martin’s critical blog posts. The executive said he loves the author most, as his shows have changed the network’s game.

“We love George. George and Game of Thrones changed and greatly impacted the course of HBO, so I want him to be happy. He’s critical to me, to us,” Bloys said. However, he added that creative partnerships are like marriages that sometimes go through a rough patch.

“When we put shows together, we’re in a marriage, and marriages can be difficult, especially when Ryan [series creator] is making creative decisions, adapting work. It can be fraught; like any marriage, sometimes it gets rocky,” he added.

Bloys concluded that he would have liked it if everyone was happy with the show, but creative processes are bound to have some differences. “Would I prefer that everybody get along and it goes well? Of course, but it’s a creative process. It’s always going to have its bumps, and it’s to be expected,” the CEO said.

House of the Dragon is Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood

House of the Dragon is the prequel series to Game of Thrones based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood. After the show’s second season concluded, Martin took to his blog in September to highlight everything that went wrong in the series.

The author criticized the show for deviating significantly from the source material and said it would dramatically impact the storyline in the later seasons. However, he later deleted the post. At the time, HBO released a statement citing that the creators must make some difficult decisions while adapting a book for television.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 3, and production will likely begin in 2025.

