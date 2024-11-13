Arya Stark is a character etched deep into the memory of every Game of Thrones fan as a girl who turned out to be the biggest underdog of the show as she transformed from being the youngest member of the Stark family to a ruthless assassin who took on the most significant enemy all by herself and came up trumps.

The character was brought to life by talented actor Maisie Williams, who has since ventured into many shows, such as The New Look and Pistol. Game of Thrones universe has since moved on to making shows like ’House of The Dragon’, which has already generated a buzz with its first two seasons, and are now looking forward to more shows and even a film.

George R.R. Martin meets Maisie Williams in London

For the unversed, George R.R. Martin is the author of the source material of Game of Thrones, A Song of Ice and Fire. George recently shared an update on his blog where he talked about meeting Maisie Williams and teased a collaboration by saying, “We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about… Well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it,”

Game of Thrones has countless fans worldwide, and the moment such a collaboration is teased, the world gets excited about the possibilities for the universe.

Possible shows where Arya Stark could return

Among the possible shows/films where we could see Arya Stark return would be the Game of Thrones movie, which is currently in the works. The movie is being developed by Warner Bros, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier, a Jon Snow spin-off was being designed; however, it was cancelled before it could go into production. If it is revived, we could see Arya return and join her brother’s journey.

George has made little progress on his other novels as the shows have kept him busy,, but it might be possible that he will have planned a complete spin-off on Arya Stark. At the end of Game of Thrones, Arya ventures on an expedition into the unknown worlds beyond Westeros. With many opportunities, we will indeed eagerly await what George and Maisie are cooking. .

