Yes, the title is unique; it’s an entity of its own. Sure, the books have that poetic vibe, but the show? It’s all about the betrayals, power, and the fight for the throne. The title Game of Thrones nails the feeling way more punchier than TV. Plus, let’s be honest: anything with “thrones” in the title sounds epic, right? But why did HBO choose Game of Thrones instead of A Song of Ice and Fire? Let’s find out.

Why is Game of Thrones Better Than A Song of Ice and Fire?

Game of Thrones is undoubtedly a catchier title than A Song of Ice and Fire. Even George R.R. Martin approves of it. During a throwback BANGCAST podcast, he shared that HBO chose to call the show Game of Thrones. Martin explained that the network “did some kind of internal testing” and figured that Game of Thrones is iconic. He added, “Game of…something. I see it everywhere.”

And he’s not wrong; the name has this snappy, unforgettable vibe that A Song of Ice and Fire doesn’t quite hit. For a network like HBO, gunning for The Sopranos-level prestige, a name that screams drama and power plays was the apparent winner.

Moreover, HBO wanted something to hook hardcore fans like us and drew in fantasy newbies who’d never picked up a sword or a book. As Martin pointed out, the Game of Thrones also helps separate the show from the books. He said, “Something occurs in Game of Thrones, but it’s not necessarily going to happen in A Song of Ice and Fire, and vice versa.”

How is Game of Thrones Different Than The Books?

Here’s the deal: Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire may share the same world, but in reality, they’re playing different games. While the books dive deeper into the looming threat of the Others, with all the prophecy and magic, HBO’s show centers on the political chaos and the cutthroat fight for the Iron Throne.

The White Walkers and Dragons are there, but they’re more like a side dish than the main course.

