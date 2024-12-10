Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have expressed discontent with the Golden Globes for ousting Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked, even though the film and its cast garnered numerous nominations.

After acknowledging they were thrilled about the nominations, Kodt and Hager called out the award show for overlooking a glaring omission.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Didn’t Hold Back on the Golden Globes

“I want to preface our next topic by saying we’re angry, and it’s on our ‘jangly list,’” Kotb started venting out her frustration on Monday’s episode of ‘Today with Hoda and Jenna.’

“The bad news that we’re very disappointed about is Jon Chu, the director of ‘Wicked’ [didn’t get nominated],” Hager added.

Kodt expressed regret to Chu for the oversight, acknowledging uncertainty about how it had occurred. The 43-year-old remarked that they would reach out to Golden Globes for an explanation if they had connections to emphasize their confusion over the current situation.

The daughter of the former US President also noted during the segment that the critics commended Chu for drawing inspiration from the Golden Era of Hollywood and his efforts to make the film as vibrant and stunning as it turned out to be.

“Because that was such a tricky movie to pull off because to make it something so incredible, it took the best director,” the 60-year-old explained. “I’m surprised,” Kotb concluded. “He’s going to get an Oscar nomination for sure … I mean, that’s a given.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were nominated in Separate Categories

‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film. At the same time, Ariana Grande, who takes on the role of Glinda, received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Although Chu didn’t receive an individual nomination, he expressed his support for the film and Erivo and Grande by sharing the Golden Globes announcement on X. The film was also honored with the nods for Best Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical, Cinematic, and Box Office Achievement.

The nominees for Best Director—Motion Picture featured a diverse array of talent: Jacques Audiard for ‘Emilia Pérez,’ Sean Baker for ‘Anora,’ Brady Corbet for ‘The Brutalist,’ Edward Berger for ‘Conclave,’ Coralie Fargeat for ‘The Substance’ and Payal Kapadia for ‘All We Imagine as Light.’

