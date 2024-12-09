The 2025 Golden Globes will be held on January 5th, 2025, less than a month from the ceremony. The 82nd edition of the prestigious awards will honor the best television and film of the last year.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the event, while Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut will reveal the nominees on December 9th, 2024. Fans of the award ceremony in India must wonder how they can watch the 2025 Golden Globe Awards live. Well, read on to find out.

How to Watch the Golden Globe Awards 2025 Live in India?

The Golden Globe Awards 2025 will be held on January 5th, 2025. In the US, the ceremony will be televised live on CBS at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and streamed live on Paramount+.

In India, viewers can catch the award function live on Lionsgate Play. The show will be telecast live on the streaming platform on January 6th, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST. To watch the awards, you will need an active subscription to Lionsgate Play. The streamer costs Rs. 399 for three months and Rs. 699 for a year.

Who is the Host of the Golden Globe Awards 2025? Nikki Glaser will host the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The stand-up comedian and actress was officially announced as the event’s presenter in August 2024. Glaser has previously hosted the shows Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, Blind Date, FBoy Island, and Lovers and Liars.

She released a statement following her announcement as the host of the Golden Globe Awards 2025, saying, “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television, and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage).”

“The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business allows and encourages itself to be lovingly mocked. It’s an exciting yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars,” Glaser added.

