When Hugh Jackman Gave A Smashing Oscars Opening & Ended It Proudly By Saying I’M WOLVERINE! WATCH

There are many reasons to remember every Oscars ceremony, but one of them is its opening. In 2009, Hugh Jackman rocked the stage with his opening number. It’s 2020 and fans still call it one of the best Academy Awards opening number. In case you are wondering why, well there are many reasons. Read on!

Firstly, Hugh is a charming man. Both men and women admire him. That was evidently visible by the reactions of celebs who were present at the award ceremony. For the opening act, the Wolverine actor wore a black and white tuxedo and teamed it up with a bow-tie. He came to the stage with his captivating smile and the right amount of confidence.

As soon as Hugh Jackman took to the stage, the audience started cheering for him. The X-Men star then starts appreciating actors like Kate Winslet, Robert Downey Jr and others for their phenomenal performances that showed range. But that’s not it. He did an opening number by crooning a catchy song that described the films, characters and stories of the movies that ruled people and critics’ hearts that year.

Amid the Oscars opening act, Anne Hathaway joined Hugh Jackman for a few minutes. Just like the Logan actor, she also rocked the stage. The duo put up an entertaining and fun performance together. But it was the ending by Jackman that will always be memorable. He ended his act by saying – I’m Wolverine.

The Hollywood celebs present there loved his act and gave him a standing ovation. Celebs like Robert Downey Jr, Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey Jr and everyone else gave him a HUGH round of applause.

Check out the video below:

Did you like our beloved Wolverine’s smashing Oscars opening? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

