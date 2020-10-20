Anurag Basu’s Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and ensemble has been one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. The trailer of the film made its way to the Internet yesterday. It has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section today. Scroll down to know more and also do not forget to drop in your votes.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Ludo’s reception amongst the audience.

The trailer of Ludo that released yesterday features the ensemble cast of the film. Several parallel stories that of Abhishek Bachchan kidnapping a girl, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh on a mission, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur hatching a plan and Rohit Saraf with hoards of cash. Among all there is Pankaj Tripathi who plays a gangster. Ludo is what happens when their paths intersect.

Directed by Basu, Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. The film was in the making for a long time. It is set to release on November 19, on Netflix.

Ludo was earlier set for a theatrical release but the pandemic brought those plans to a standstill. Later it was announced that the makers have opted for a digital release.

