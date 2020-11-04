Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Is This The REAL Reason Behind 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Delayed Comeback?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is always in the news for several reasons, including its interesting plots, celebrity appearances and sometimes unfortunate cast exits from the show. One such sad departure from the sitcom has been of Disha Vakani, popularly known as Daya Jethalal Gada or ‘Garba Queen’.

Disha had taken a break from work in September 2017 while she was expecting her first child with husband Mayur Padia. She became a mother to a daughter in November that year, and a few months later reports of her returning back to the show had started surfacing. In fact, every Navratri since then rumour mills are abuzz about her much awaited comeback to the show. However, that hasn’t happened as yet.

Now, we might have a new update on Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A source close to the development informs, “Disha might not be returning to the show until a vaccine for Covid-19 is introduced. This is also because she has a toddler and wouldn’t want to take any risk given the current situation.”

So that’s the update on Disha’s return to the show as of now. We messaged her on Friday inquiring about this latest development; however she chose not to respond to our text.

There were rumours that just like last year, Disha might make a special appearance for Navrati episodes on the show this year too, but that didn’t happen. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated its 3000 episodes recently. While the makers and the fans were celebrating this milestone, some admirers of the sitcom were even missing other important actors who recently exited from the show.

Neha Mehta, who played Anjali Taarak Mehta was recently replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Even actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri. Well, do you miss watching these actors on your favourite show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

