Kareena Kapoor Khan Mimicking Taimur Ali Khan Is The Most Adorable Thing You'll Watch Today

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a sweetheart. The adorable munchkin is all set to turn 4 this December and also to welcome his sibling. While Bollywood lovers are still struggling to get over from Taimur’s cuteness, Kareena will soon give birth to another baby.

Meanwhile, a really cute video of the actress mimicking Taimur is doing rounds on Instagram. In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is talking about how Taimur keeps asking about his dad, Saif Ali Khan. She speaks it in his style, “Abba Kidhar Hain.. Abba Kidhar Hain” and it’s most adorable thing on the social media today. Watch the video below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed shooting for her upcoming much-awaited biggie Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena had left for the Delhi schedule during the last week of September to wrap up the remaining portions that were left to be shot. The actress finished shooting for the movie in mid-Oct.

Kareena Kapoor Khan even took to her Instagram to post a still from the shooting with Aamir Khan. She captioned the image as, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in lead. The film was earlier scheduled for Christmas 2020 release but will now hit the theatres in Christmas 2021.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan re-lived her popular avatar as Geet in Jab We Met, with a throwback picture from the set of the hit romantic comedy. The Imtiaz Ali film, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, released in 2007.

In the picture, we can see Kareena, Shahid and Imtiaz looking into a playback monitor after shooting for the song, “Nagada bajaa”.

Sharing one of her famous dialogues in the film, Kareena wrote: “‘Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai.”

