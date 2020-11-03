BamBholle VS Khalibali, Akshay Kumar VS Ranveer Singh: Who Took The Quirk To Another Level?

The new song from the much-awaited Akshay Kumar film Laxmii dropped today on YouTube. Titled BamBholle, it’s an energetic track full of passion and devotion. The song features Akshay Kumar totally in Laxmii avatar dancing for the love of Lord Shiva.

Before releasing the song, Akshay Kumar shared a poster for the same. The poster gave a hint that it will be an intense track. When he shared the poster, he captioned it, “Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga! Get ready to witness the most explosive song #BamBholle today! Launching soon!”

While it’s a treat to see him in an avatar he has never been seen in before, his dance and energy take the music video to another level. The life-size statue of Lord Shiva increases the impact.

The song has instantly gone viral on the internet as it has got close to 5 lakh views at the time of going online with this story. FYI, it has only been approximately an hour since the song is out.

BamBholle has everything that it takes to be a hit track. Singer Viruss, composer Ullumanati and actor Akshay Kumar have come together to give the audience a great time. And for some reason, the song also reminds us of Kahlibali featuring Ranveer Singh from Padmaavat. The said song is also a great example of dance, passion and energy. The music, vocals and the performance of Ranveer made the track one of the most loved tracks of 2018. In fact, it is enjoyed by the audience even today.

So our poll for today will be on a similar topic. Akshay Kumar in BamBholle or Ranveer Singh in Khalibali, Who took the quirk to another level? You can pick your option below:

Meanwhile, the film was earlier titled as Laxmmi Bomb. However, due to severe backlash on the title, the makers recently changed it to Laxmii.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, it is a remake of his Tamil directorial, Kanchana. The Tamil film starred Raghava along with Nithya Menen and Taapsee Pannu. Laxmii will release on Disney+ Hostar on November 9, 2020.

