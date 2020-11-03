Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Slams Eijaz Khan, Says "Captain Is A Captain, NOT A DICTATOR"

The Bigg Boss 14 house is grabbing headlines for all that is happening in the house. Ex-contestants of the controversial show are also being vocal on social media with regards to what is happening in the house. One such ex-contestant is actress Gauahar Khan.

Advertisement

Gauahar, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, took to Twitter and expressed her view Eijaz Khan as the captain in the ongoing reality show. She went as far as comparing him to a dictator.

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Captain is a Captain, NOT a DICTATOR”

Captain is a Captain , NOT a DICTATOR ! 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2020

Actress Kamya Punjabi agreed with Gauahar Khan’s views as she retweeted Gauahar’s post.

“Your anger and outburst was absolutely right #KavitaKaushik, this man is power crazy, now we know why you did not want to call him your friend,” shared Kamya Punjabi, who also shared displeasure about Eijaz’s joke about making contestant Nikki Tamboli wash his underwear.

“A joke ok, still underwear? A joke which was only between two people! This only defamed #nikitamboli in front of other housemates! Chalo dhulwaya nahi par shukwa toh diya #sick,” she posted while responding to former contestant Andy Kumar’s tweet which read: “@KhanEijaz was joking @iamkamyapunjabi love”.

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, who was the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14, feels Eijaz Khan is doing well during his captaincy.

Sara referred to the time when the housemates did not get any food for more than half the day because of Nikki, and lauded Eijaz for punishing Naina Singh and Jaan Kumar Sanu for breaking the rules.

“#Eijaz is doing amazing as a caption. Jab #NikkiTamboli ki wajah se poora ghar half day se jayda bhukha rha wo thik hai ! But ab khud se bhukha nhe rha ja raha toh problem hai. Jisne galat Kia saza milni chahiye as a captain #EijazKhan sahi Kia. (When half of the house was hungry because of #NikkiTamboli, then it was fine. Now, when that same person can’t stay hungry, then it is a problem. The person who has committed a mistake should be punished, as a captain Eijaz Khan took the right call),” she tweeted.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu ‘Extremely Stupid’ & ‘Untrustworthy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube