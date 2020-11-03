Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu ‘Extremely Stupid’ & ‘Untrustworthy’

Bigg Boss 14 is one controversial show that is creating issues in the house as well as in the real world. Yesterday, in a shocking turn of events, not one but two contestants were shown the door in the Salman Khan hosted reality show. These contestants were Nishant Singh Malkani and Kavita Kaushik.

Despite being a strong contender in the show, Nishant failed to make an impression on his co-contestants. Nishant was evicted on getting seven out of eight votes from the contestants in the green zone as a participant who the audience does not want to see in the house.

Nishant Singh Malkani expressed his disappointment in a conversation with Times of Indian and said that he was shocked and surprised that he was evicted not because of the audience, but because of the housemates.

Nishant Singh Malkani also opened up about his rapports with co-contestants Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla. He said Jaan is extremely stupid and untrustworthy in the house. He told the publication, “Trusting people inside the house was my biggest mistake, especially Jaan, who is extremely stupid. I trusted him the most but he proved that he is the most untrustworthy in the house. He is not playing his own game and is always influenced by others, especially Nikki Tamboli. I was fighting for him during the captaincy task, but in vain. In fact, I completely gave up hope on Jaan.”

While his friendship with Jaan fell flat, Nishant Singh Malkani said that he still made some friends in the house. Saying that Jasmine Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla is are his friends from Bigg Boss 14, he said, “Though BB house is not the place to make friends, I found friends in Jasmine and Abhinav. Jasmine is one candidate who is playing herself. Wo jaisi hai, waise hi dikh rahi hai. Kavita also became a good friend.” (How she is, she is behaving like that only.)

