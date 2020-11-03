Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Are Getting Married In December, It's Official!

It’s official. Amidst numerous reports surrounding his wedding, singer Aditya Narayan has finally taken to social media and confirmed the news about the same. He took to Instagram and announced that he will tie the knot with actress Shweta Agarwal in December this year.

The singer shared a beautiful image with Shweta. In the post, he mentioned that they will be tying the knot next month and he will not be available on social media owing to the preparations that are to take place.

Aditya Narayan wrote on Instagram, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December.”

Adiya Narayan’s Insta post continued reading, “We are both extremely private people and believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.”

In the picture, Aditya is seen wearing a blue shirt and denim jeans with black sneakers. Shweta on the other hand looked stunning in a yellow off-shoulder dress.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, Shaapit. Talking about it, during an interview with Times of India, Aditya said, “I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’, because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

During a chat with SpotboyE, Aditya Narayan had revealed that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, only close family and friends will be invited to the wedding function. At the same time, he mentioned that he may have a large wedding reception when the restrictions are lifted.

Congratulations guys.

