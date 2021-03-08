Shah Rukh Khan is one of the influential stars of Bollywood. He has been hailed as one of the biggest superstars in the world and is regarded as the King of Bollywood. SRK is a phenomenon like no other. Coming from humble beginnings, the actor managed to rise to the numero uno position in the largely dynastic Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh enjoys a fan following throughout the world. The 55-year-old superstar often conducts #AskSRK session on Twitter to interact with his fans. In one of the session, the actor revealed that his favourite food is daal, rice and onions.

King Khan also revealed that he loves bingeing on Tandoori Chicken and revealed two of his favourite restaurants in Mumbai during an interview with The Indian Express. Now fans can enjoy meals at King Khan’s favourite restaurants.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he loves to feast at Mezzo Mezzo and Shamiana in Mumbai. “I do enjoy the pastas at Mezzo Mezzo at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. And I quite liked the Shamiana at The Taj (Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai),” Khan said to the publication.

The Pathan actor also revealed that he is not fond of fine-dine restaurants, as he feels none of the food matches his mother’s cooking. He revealed to the publication, “Many years ago, I went to a fancy French restaurant in Hong Kong and was puzzled by the three glasses on my cover. I can’t seem to forget the food my mom and dad cooked. They were restaurateurs (Khan’s parents — Mir Taj Mohammed Khan and Fatima — ran De Ramble’s in New Delhi) and knew their food. That’s why I don’t enjoy eating out, and keep my meals as simple as possible. Nothing seems to match up to their cooking.”

So what do you think about Shah Rukh Khan’s choice of restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

