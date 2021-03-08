Bollywood actress Alaya F has a quirky spin to Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare in her latest post on social media.

Advertisement

Alaya posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a balcony dressed in a lavender bralette paired with denims.

Advertisement

She captioned it: “O Romeo, where is my suntan lotion?”

Alaya is an avid user of social media. She keeps her fans entertained with stunning pictures and videos.

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” earlier this year. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Earlier in January, Alaya recalled working on her debut film “Jawaani Jaaneman”, which released a year ago.

“As my debut, I believe ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ was the best thing that could have happened to me. This past one year, I’ve received nothing but praises for the film and I feel truly blessed. More than just being the perfect character that I could essay, I really resonated with the character Tia, as she was just how I am in my actual life,” said Alaya, who plays a teenage daughter who later becomes a mother in the film.

“The entire shoot experience for me was just ‘wonderful’ from working with such experienced actors Saif Ali Khan sir and Tabu ma’am, who were the perfect guides that any new talent can ask for and helped me throughout the process to getting critical acclaim for my performance. I will cherish this experience forever,” Alaya F added.

Must Read: Darlings: Alia Bhatt Starrer To See The Magical Duo Gulzar & Vishal Bharadwaj’s Collaboration

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube