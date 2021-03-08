Ok, so the wait for the Police may get longer because Sooryavanshi is on the verge of getting postponed again. It has been said a lot of times that finally on April 2, ‘Aa Rahi Hai Police’. The reports got stronger when the governments of several states allowed 100% occupancies in cinemas. The negotiations with multiplex owners were also underway but the pandemic may play a spoilsport yet again.

Advertisement

Even though vaccine rollout has started in India, the COVID-19 cases in states like Maharashtra and Punjab are on the rise. For the same reason, several cities like Pune, Aurangabad, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahar have faced restrictions like night curfew. If the cases don’t drop in the coming days, more cities may join the group.

Advertisement

According to boxofficeindia.com, the makers of Sooryavanshi were preparing to release the film on April 2. However, the recent pandemic updates have been discouraging. So if there’s no sign of improvement in the coming days, there are good chances of the film getting postponed yet again.

Meanwhile, sometime back, producer Shibashish Sarkar opened up about the status of Sooryavanshi and told Pinkvilla, “The status of the situation is very clear. Currently, the film are slated for a release in the first quarter of FY 21 (April to June). We are closing our commercials with all our partners, including theatres, once that is closed, we will announce the date. As a producer, I would want the audience to be aware about the release date of our film, and I am sure, they would know about it when we officially announce. We will start the marketing campaign with full blast, and the audience will come to the cinema halls – I am pretty sure. We will close our open-ended commercials very soon and then announce the film.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif in lead. The film is a part of Shetty’s cop universe and will have cameos from Simmba (Ranveer Singh) & Singham (Ajay Devgn) as well.

We hope things get under control soon and Sooryavanshi releases on April 2. What do you think? Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Kareena Kapoor Khan Give The First Glimpse Of Their Newborns On Women’s Day & It’s Adorable Beyond Words

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube