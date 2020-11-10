Actress Ileana D’Cruz injured her palm at shooting and shared a funny post to make light of her situation.

Advertisement

Ileana posted two pictures on Instagram Stories. The first is a GIF image where a girl is seen walking and then falling down after bumping into something.

Advertisement

On the image, Ileana wrote: “Who ends up getting hurt whilst shooting for a romantic comedy?”

The second picture is of her bruised palm, with which she wrote: “I do.. P.S. I’m fine #Klutzalert.”

Ileana will be seen sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda in the upcoming romantic comedy film titled “Unfair And Lovely.”

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, “Unfair And Lovely” is set against the backdrop of Haryana and it chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by Indian society against dark skin.

The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot across various locations in India.

Last month, actress Ileana D’Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose in a bikini.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough… I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

She tagged herself as “beautifully flawed”.

“Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful,” Ileana D’Cruz said.

Ileana said that she has stopped trying to fit in.

“That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out,” she said.

Must Read: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Start Girls Vs Boys War On Twitter & We All Want To Be A Part Of It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube