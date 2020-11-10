The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves has a huge fan following not just in the USA but in India as well. People don’t just admire his looks and acting skills but also like him as a human being. But do you know in the late 90s, Keanu handed the Zee Cine Award for Best Debut Actress to Preity Zinta?

A YouTube video is doing the rounds on the internet in which we see a sherwani clad Keanu Reeves along with Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse being welcomed by Shilpa Shetty on stage to announce the award. Keanu was a part of a band named Dogstar as a bass guitarist at that time while Bret & Robert were his mates.

While the trio looks dashing in the Indian attire, what made our day was to see the cute Preity Zinta who was an instant crush of all the 90s kids, thanks to her film Soldier. The movie had released in the same year as Dil Se. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is currently busy with The Matrix 4 which is scheduled to release in late 2021. According to Screen Rant, Warner Bros. has preponed the release date to December 22, 2021. Previously, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on April 1, 2022. Although the latest release date may seem earlier than recently expected, The Matrix 4 will still arrive seven months after the original May 2021 release date.

The Matrix 4 which has been majorly shot in Berlin also stars Priyanka Chopra. The actress spent the last few weeks in the capital of Germany shooting for the film. As she came back to LA from Berlin, the actress shared her homecoming moment on social media. She captured the moment of her return with a family picture where she is seen with husband Nick Jonas and pet dogs, Diana and Gino, sitting in a red convertible.

“Home is where the heart is. @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas,” she wrote with the image on Instagram.

In the picture, Priyanka wears a light blue outfit and sunglasses, with Diana in her arms. Nick keeps it casual in a blue striped sweater. Gino is seen sitting on the backseat of the convertible.

