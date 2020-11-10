Johnny Depp has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons these days. After he lost the libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard, things have not turned out to be in his favour. Million hearts broke when the actor announced his resignation from Fantastic Beasts film.

But do you know, the actor will earn over $10 million despite being asked to resign from the third Fantastic Beasts film? Continue reading further to get all the scoop.

Johnny Depp had reportedly filmed just one scene as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald before his legal troubles forced Warner Bros to sever ties with him. Last week, a UK court dismissed his defamation suit against a newspaper, which had described him as a ‘wife-beater’. This allows for more publications to use similar language against the actor in the future, leading to a potentially problematic situation for the studio and the star.

Hollywood Reporter stated that Warner Bros was waiting for the court to announce the judgement before deciding on Johny Depp’s future in the Harry Potter spin-off series. For the unversed, the third instalment of this has been filming in the UK since September.

Luckily, there was a ‘pay-or-pay’ clause in Depp’s contract that ensured that he gets his upfront salary regardless of whether or not he’s even a part of the film. The report notes, “Like many A-list stars, Depp had a so-called pay-or-play contract, which requires that he be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast. As is common with stars of his level, there was no morality clause in his contract, even though it was amended with each new instalment. Technically, Depp was not fired by Warner Bros. but asked to resign. It is unclear what recourse it would have had if the star refused.”

Now that is called being really lucky! The film is said to be a three-hander between Johnny Depp’s Grindelwald, Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander. Apparently, Depp’s ‘eight-figure’ paycheck is reportedly larger than both Law and Redmayne’s.

