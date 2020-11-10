The much-awaited The Crown Season 4 is all set to start streaming from November 15 on Netflix. The show is set to feature Emma Corrin in the role of immensely loved Lady Diana and fans can’t wait to see her playing the role.

Interestingly Emma Corrin wanted to play the role of Lady Diana with as much honesty as possible. The actress recently revealed that she specially asked the scriptwriters of The Crown Season 4 to add graphic bulimia scenes to depict the eating disorder Lady Diana battled with.

During an interaction with Radio Times, while being accompanied by Prince Charles actor Josh O’Connor, Emma said, “We’d been working on her body language and we put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: ‘Can you include some of this in the writing because we’d love to really flesh out those scenes?'” she said while speaking about the scene which shows Lady Diana vomiting.

She further added, “I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it – otherwise it’s a disservice to anyone who has been through that.”

Further explaining her idea, Emma Corrin said, “I don’t think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia and I so admire that.”

Meanwhile, there’ve been reports suggesting that Dominic West will be playing the royal character of Prince Charles in Season 5 & 6 of The Crown. As per Variety, certain sources earlier revealed that though the deal hasn’t been closed yet, Dominic West is currently in the late-stage discussions for the role. It’s almost confirmed that he will be playing Prince Charles in Season 5 & 6 of The Crown along with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

The Crown 4 stars Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson in significant roles.

