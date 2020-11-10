Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who is well-known for playing the role of British King Henry VIII in the popular Tudors series, has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Reportedly, the actor also crashed a car in Malibu.

It is well document that over the years the 43-year-old actor has been battling with alcoholism. He was arrested after he was found in a ‘solo and minor’ car accident at around 5 pm on Sunday, as per the report.

According to a TMZ report, Jonathan Rhys Meyers showed signs of being intoxicated when the police arrived at the spot. Subsequently, he also failed a field sobriety test, but what caused the accident is not yet known.

The report further added that the Tudors star was also “well past” the legal limit for alcohol and was arrested for a misdemeanour DUI. He is still behind bars.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ arrest comes hours after his wife Marla shared a video of the actor on Instagram talking about how their son, Wolf had learned to swim this summer.

The Bend It Like Beckham star is believed to have had six stints in rehab. His first stint checking into a centre was recorded in Malibu in 2005 seeking treatment for alcohol abuse. He then returned to rehab two years later in 2007 and a third time in 2009, reports Daily Mail.

The Matchpoint actor, in November 2011, was ordered to pay restitution of €1,000 by the French courts and given a suspended sentence for public intoxication 24 months earlier. In 2015, the actor also publicly apologised to his fans for a ‘minor relapse’ after pictures went viral showing him on a street drinking straight from a bottle of vodka.

In 2018, The Sun Online reported that Jonathan Rhys Meyers had a drunken row with his wife Mara Lane onboard a plane. A fellow first-class passenger had said to the publication that it was not an isolated incident and he had been “behaving erratically” and “intimidating other passengers” for the entire flight. Following the incident, the star vowed to stay sober.

