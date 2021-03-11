Back in 2018, when Rani Mukerji was promoting her film Hichki, she appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show ‘BFFs with Vogue’ along with her BFF and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress spoke about her daughter Adira and husband Aditya Chopra. Read to know details below.

We all know how Aditya is very shy and doesn’t really like getting clicked or talking about her personal life. The couple is making sure that daughter Adira gets a normal upbringing by keeping her away from the media.

Talking to Neha Dhupia about how Rani Mukerji met Aditya Chopra, the Hichki actress said, “After having faced failure for a couple of my films, luckily Mujhse Dosti Karoge happened and that’s when I met Adi first time professionally. He told me that I’m doing a couple of crap films and that people have pressured him not to take me because they think you don’t have the equity for a Yash Raj film but Adi had belief in my talent and me and thought that I was good for the part. My mother and I have been very upfront people always and I like frankness and openness so I like the fact that he was on my face,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Over the years, we have seen Aditya not getting photographed by the media. He hates paparazzi as the reports suggest and talking about the same, Rani said, “It’s not as if he is paranoid about the cameras. He just doesn’t want to be photographed. He had told me after our marriage, ‘God when I fell in love with you, I didn’t stop to think that I was in love with an actress. Now, because of you, people are attaching my pictures to yours as well.”

Rani Mukerji finds her husband the ‘Best Director’ but often curses him but with love. The Hichki actress said, “Yes, I do. I curse my husband every day; I abuse my husband every day but he does such loving things that the cursing comes out with love! So, in my family when we curse, we curse with love. We don’t curse with hate. If I curse somebody, that means I really love that person.”

