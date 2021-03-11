Dharmendra and Hema Malini are undoubtedly one of the most-loved on-screen Jodi’s of the ’80s. Although fans were elated when this lovely duo decided to change their on-screen chemistry to real-life romance, they did break a lot of hearts on their way to becoming partners. First and foremost, it was the actor’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, who had been cheated on. But did you know there was a time when Sunny Deol had gone to the actress to fight with her for snatching their dad’s away?

Yes! You heard that right. Sunny and Bobby were young back then, and they were left in shock over their dad’s decision. Well, we don’t blame them. Keep scrolling further to know about the entire episode.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, an angry Sunny Deol had gone to Hema Malini to fight her, over taking away their father from them. The Apne actor had apparently gone to question the dream girl of Bollywood over the whole fiasco.

But, Sunny Deol’s mother, Prakash Kaur, had dismissed all these allegations and proved them wrong at that time. She revealed that even though they were all shattered, her kids had not been given such an upbringing that they would fight with someone like this.

After this news, everyone always wondered what kind of a relationship does Sunny and Hema share? But the actress opened up about this at the launch of her biography.

Hema Malini said, “Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary, he is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened. He was the first person to come and see me at home, and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having.”

Well, even though Sunny and Bobby do not have a cordial relationship with their step-mother as believed, they were always there for their half-sisters Esha and Ahana Deol.

