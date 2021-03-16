DEMI LOVATO is set to release her new album, DANCING WITH THE DEVIL…THE ART OF STARTING OVER, on 2 April (2021).

Advertisement

The follow-up to 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me – which was teased by Demi during a livestream event on Clubhouse – is set to act as a companion to her upcoming Michael D. Ratner-helmed documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which explores aspects that led to the singer’s nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her “awakenings in the aftermath”.

Advertisement

During the livestream on the app on Monday (15Mar21), Demi said: “It really does follow the course of my life and the path it’s taken over the past few years.”

The 28-year-old star also teased that she has recorded collaborations with “three different, incredible women.”

The “deeply personal” LP, which boasts 19 songs and three bonus tracks, is executive produced by Demi Lovato and her manager, Scooter Braun.

In a statement, the Sober singer said of her four-part documentary series, which will be available on YouTube starting 23 March: “It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world.”

The series will also include career highlights such as Demi Lovato’s landmark performance of the National Anthem at 2020’s Super Bowl. (SVB/BAN/DMC)

Must Read: Joel Mchale’s Kids Won’t Be Able To See His Film ‘Happily’ & We Understand The Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube