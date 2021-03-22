Kapil Sharma is a well-known comedian who has hosted several television comedy shows Comedy Nights with Kapil, Family Time with Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show. His comic timing is impeccable and he enjoys a massive fan following. But did you know once he had to apologize to an audience on his show for his little outbursts on Twitter? Read on.

Two years ago, the team of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ made an appearance on the show as guests. At that time, the ace comedian boasted about his then meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

As Kapil Sharma went to boast, Rajkummar Rao who was part of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, seemed to be in a mood to poke some fun at the ace comedian. Rajkummar quipped bout the PM being upset with him. He said, “Modiji asked about the guy who recently got married. I asked if he was talking about Virat but then he said Kapil. He asked me to convey it to you that he was remembering him and also looked a little annoyed.”

Kapil, who looked visibly embarrassed by the incident, tried to shrug it off by saying it is an ‘old’ matter now, But another cast member Juhi Chawla was not in a mood to leave it, she probed him further. The comedian then blamed Twitter for the controversy by saying, “Twitter naam ki cheez hai, isne bade pange create kiye hai life mein.”

Just then Navjot Singh Sidhu cuts him off and advised Kapil Sharma that he should avoid tweeting after midnight. The Firangi star then responded saying that was the case before his marriage and then with folded hands, he apologised, “Modi Sahab sorry”. Later, he even asked actors to change the topic.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma caused quite a stir in 2016 with his tweet claiming that he was asked to pay a bribe of ₹ 5 lakh by an employee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) “for making his office”. He wrote, “I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still I have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office to make my office,” tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the following tweet, Kapil Sharma asked PM Modi “yeh hain aapke achche din”. Take a look at the tweet below:

I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

Yeh hain aapke achhe din ? @narendramodi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

