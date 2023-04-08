Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista, and there’s no doubt about that. She has unique taste in fashion and never disappoints her fans with her sartorial looks. Be it for a red carpet or an event, or an award show – she is always fashionably ready. Janhvi’s styling has a Western touch, a sort of Kardashian vibe, but she knows how to own her style statement and turn every head towards her when she makes an appearance.

Late actress Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi had debuted in the Bollywood industry with the film Dhadak and had won hearts with her innocence. She, later on, proved her worth as an actress by being in some prestigious projects, including Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry, Mili and others. However, apart from her acting skills, it’s her fashion skills for which she gets followed by millions of her fans.

A few hours back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest event appearance. She graced an award show last night, looking all BOMB and wearing a Gaurav Gupta couture set. She was seen in an acid-yellow rendition of Gaurav Gupta’s sculpted top & skirt from the Shunya collection that was showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week. In the outfit, the diva flaunted her washboard abs and her hourglass figure like a pro.

The flowy trail of the skirt and the high slit, along with the cut-out wire detailing on the top and the skirt, added an extra charm to the whole look. Check out the pictures here:

For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a matte finish look with full coverage foundation, bronzed cheekbones and nose sculpting, ample amount of blush and highlighter, soft brown smokey eyes with lots of mascara, defined brows and brown lip shade. She accentuated the look with a pair of statement danglers and pump heels. She kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulders.

Isn’t she serving major ‘raseela aam’ vibes? What say?

Janhvi Kapoor slays in every outfit, be it Indian wear or a Western outfit. She knows what goes best for her. What do you think of this look? Let us know!

