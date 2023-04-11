Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most adorable actresses from India who has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Currently, the actress’s personal life has been through turmoil, the actress does not want to forget any of it. However, Samantha has recently talked about her previous relationship with Naga Chaitanya. Read on to find out what she has to say about it as she doesn’t want to ‘get into trouble’ for commenting upon it.

The divorce between Samantha and Naga shocked their fans as they were one of the most adorable couples in the showbiz industry. They first met in 2009 on the film ‘Yeh Maya Chesave’ sets, and they both were well-liked in the film. However, at that time, both were dating someone else, and it is said that Naga was dating Shruti Haasan, and Samantha was in love with Siddharth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu is promoting her upcoming film, Shakuntala, the actress detailed her personal life with Gulte.com. When asked if there is a memory she would want to forget, the actress replied, “You mean from the relationship?”. Later, the interviewer asked to pick from “anything”, and Samantha joked, “You are getting me into trouble!”. She later adds, “I don’t want to forget about anything because everything taught me something in life. So I wouldn’t want to forget, may be… Do I have to say it out aloud?! (laughs). No, I am not getting into trouble. I am not going to answer this question. I want to remember everything because everything taught me a lesson.”

During an appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan, Samantha Prabhu also opened up about how she received trolls after separating from her ex-husband. She said, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life, and it was my responsibility to have answers, which I didn’t at that point of time,” calling it a “hard” phase of her life and being “stronger” than ever before.

Apart from all that, Samantha will be seen opposite Dev Mohan in the upcoming Shaakuntalam, which revolves around the love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The movie will also mark the acting debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha, who will play the role of Prince Bharat in the film. Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 14.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: War 2: Not Jr NTR, But Vijay Deverakonda & Prabhas Were The First Choices To Fight Hrithik Roshan In The Actioner? Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News